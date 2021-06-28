The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association members participated in regular golf play Wednesday, June 23, with Debbie Hixon as hostess.The winner of the championship flight was Terri Pickens; first flight winner was Deb Bergman; second flight - Susan Doran and third flight - Vickie Baker. Vickie Baker had low putts. Debbie Hixon and Judy Tidwell had chip-ins. Lashlee Foster was the nine-hole winner with Sheila Poston having low putts.
Next week’s hostess is Bobby Lee. Members are asked to contact her if unable to play.
On Monday, June 28, the golfers will play the 3-3-3 Wacky Scramble with tee-off at 5:30 p m. These scrambles are open to all MCC lady golfers; you do not have to be an LGA member to participate. They are organized by LaCosta Hays and Lajeanna Thornton.
