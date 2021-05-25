The members of the Murray Country Club Women’s Golf Association participated in the Lamb Memorial Tournament. The second flight was playing for the traveling trophy. Pam Adams was the winner with Vickie Baker finishing second. The championship flight winner was Mary Browder Howell and the winner of the first flight was Bobby Lee. Low putts was won by Terri Pickens.
The 9-hole winner was Lashlee Foster with Sue Overbey winning low putts. Vickie Baker and Angela Snodgrass both had chip-ins.
Sheila Poston will be the hostess for Wednesday, May 26.
