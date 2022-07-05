Ladies of the Murray Country Club

The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held regular play on June 29 with Eleanor Spry as hostesses.
For 18 holes, Bobby Ann Lee won the championship flight. Other winners were Pam Adams/Gwen Mathis, first flight; Vickie Baker, second flight; and Eleanor Spry, low putts.
The winner of the nine-hole group was (Red Tee Box) Cheryl Pittman with Sheila Poston, second; (Silver Tee Box), Tonda Thomas.
Low putts went to Cheryl Pittman.
Chip-ins were Cheryl Pittman, Megan Shelton and Val Heath.
The hostess for July 6 is Amy McDowell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.