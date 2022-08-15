The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held regular play on Aug. 10 with Ann Brinkopf as the hostess.
The results of 18 holes were:
Championship flight -Angie Snodgrass
First flight - Pam Adams
Second flight - Cyndi Cohoon
Low putts and chip-ins - Pam Adams
Results of nine holes were:
Winner - Sheila Poston
Low putts - Sheila Poston
Members will participate in a scramble on Aug. 17, planned by Bobby Lee, Jenna Keith and Lashlee Foster. All players will play 12 holes from the gray tees. Contact one of the hostesses if you cannot participate. Tee-off time has changed to 9:30 a.m. Plan to stay for lunch.
