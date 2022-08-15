The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held regular play on Aug. 10 with Ann Brinkopf as the hostess.

The results of 18 holes were:

Championship flight -Angie Snodgrass

First flight - Pam Adams

Second flight - Cyndi Cohoon

Low putts and chip-ins - Pam Adams

Results of nine holes were:

Winner - Sheila Poston

Low putts - Sheila Poston

Members will participate in a scramble on Aug. 17, planned by Bobby Lee, Jenna Keith and Lashlee Foster. All players will play 12 holes from the gray tees. Contact one of the hostesses if you cannot participate. Tee-off time has changed to 9:30 a.m. Plan to stay for lunch.