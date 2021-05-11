The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association had its regular Wednesday play on May 5 with Doris Cella as hostess.
Awards for low putts were presented to Lashlee Foster and Judy Tidwell.
Jenna Keith won a ball for her bogey on hole #2 and Bobby Lee for a par on hole #9.
Lashlee Foster will be the hostess for Wednesday, May 12. All those who cannot play should contact her prior to that day.
The annual Lamb Memorial Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19. The traveling trophy will be awarded to the winner of the second flight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.