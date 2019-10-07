LBL – The 57th annual Lady Cemetery Homecoming was held in the Lyon County portion of Land Between the Lakes, formerly called Between the Rivers, on Sunday, Sept. 15. This tradition began as families relocated in the 1960s. Annual homecomings at the remaining LBL cemeteries replaced family reunions and other celebrations once held at family home places or in local communities.
Dinner on the grounds began shortly after noon. Since the last gathering, Charles “Chuck” Huff passed away and now rests near other family members buried in the Lady Cemetery. His sister, Marcia Huff Brittain and his brother, Willis Redd Jr., came to pay their respects that day. Surnames on the monuments at Henry Lady Cemetery include Bonner, Clevidence, Gordon, Gray, Lady, Lawrence, Leeper, Hardy, Noles, Martin and Ray. The first person buried at the cemetery was Henry Lady on April 27, 1893. Unidentified graves include several Lady infants, two prisoners from Kentucky State Penitentiary who asked permission to be buried there, and several former slaves who served the Lady family prior to the Civil War and remained with the Lady family after the war ended.
The oldest person in attendance was JBelle Snyder Riggle. The youngest in attendance was Maci Rudd, 6, who is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Thomas and Celia Ray Lawrence who are buried in the cemetery. Instead of the usual sharing of more than 20 photograph albums, there was a Lady Cemetery Homecoming PowerPoint featuring past reunions and homes, stores and other locations once in LBL and a book, “Where the Heart Is,” prepared by Carolyne Martin Bonds.
The descendants of both Henry and Arrenia Lady and Ira Edward “Edd” and Salome Lady Lawrence included Ronnie and Justin Hardy. Justin has four generations of ancestors buried at the cemetery. Others in attendance could claim descent from William Jackson Pinnegar, Linn Ezekiel and Mary Pinnegar Lawrence, Thomas and Celia Ray Lawrence, or Ira Edward “Edd” and Fannie Ann Lawrence. Everyone in attendance was either former residents of Between the Rivers or their descendants and all were related by blood or marriage.
The 47 in attendance included Homer and Stella Pinnegar Barnett, Eddyville; Billy and Carolyne Martin Bonds with son Trace, Fredonia; Marcia Huff Brittain, Murray; Gregory Clevidence and his new bride Ashleigh, Bebe, Arkansas; Craig Clevidence and son Ayden, Hardin; Kim Clark with children Briley and Lane Clark and Dakari Jones, Bebe, Arkansas; Tiffany Clevidence and son Anthony, Bebe, Arkansas; Ronnie and Ronna Hurt Clevidence, Hardin; Leon Forsythe, Kuttawa; Ronnie and Anita Mitchuson Hardy with their son Justin, Benton; Leon and Fannie Bell Lawrence Knott, Almo; Billy and Virginia Lee Lawrence, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Donnie and Deloris Lee, Benton; Gerald Tatman “Jerry” Martin and his friend Nancy, Benton; Daniel and Danielle Walz Lee and son Dillion, Grand Rivers; Charles Benjamin “Benny” and Mavis Jean Fowler Pinnegar with their grandson Ben, Swanee; JBelle Snyder Riggle, Kuttawa; Willis Huell “Willie” Redd II, Murray; Keith and Casi Clevidence Rudd with their children Landon, Griffin, and Maci, Hardin; Derek Walz, Grand Rivers; and Mariah Walz, Grand Rivers.
