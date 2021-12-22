MURRAY - On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Calloway County High School Junior Varsity Academic Team earned second overall in the KAAC JV Challenge competition for 9th and 10th graders from Calloway, Heritage Christian Academy, McCracken County, Murray, Paducah Tilghman and University Heights. McCracken County took first place overall with 74 points, Calloway earned second with 50.5 points. University Heights earned third with 26 points and Murray High rounded out the top four with 14.5 points.
In Quick Recall, the Lakers earned third. Team members are Aiden Grooms, Olivia Anderson, Taylor Frantz, Jacee McKeel, Addi Pervine, Gary Rogers, Ezra Foote, Nathaniel Fowler, Aidyn Reed, Sidney Lasley and Kaylee Tharp.
In written assessment, the Lakers had multiple students earn points toward the overall standings. In composition, Jodyn Pritchett finished first. In math, Elizabeth Lanier was first and Gary Rogers took second. In science, Elizabeth Lanier finished second, Aiden Grooms was fourth and Aidyn Reed was fifth. In social studies, Ezra Foote was third. In language arts, Taylor Frantz finished third and in arts and humanities, Jacee McKeel was fourth and Addi Pervine was fifth. The Lakers are coached by Lane Springer, Dan Thompson, Margaret Richter and Erica Gray.
