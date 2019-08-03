Larry England was featured in the Ledger & Times summer In Our Backyard magazine — which was released Tuesday — but because of space limitations, I was not able to share all of his story. I spent several hours with him and Jobeth and there was much to share, so I am continuing his story in Lifestyle.
In Backyard, I stated that Larry had coached the Calloway County High School Speech and Debate Team for 21 years. Actually, he coached for 27 consecutive years, which is believed, according to Larry, to be a record in the state of Kentucky for consecutive years of coaching speech.
Beginning with his school years, I had previously written that Larry graduated from Calloway County High School and he became a Laker by the way of Graves County. Larry’s family moved from Graves County to Calloway County (Lynn Grove) when Larry was in the fifth grade. Larry recalls that he was a little nervous when school began and he wasn’t sure he was going to be accepted by the other students.
“During recess the first day of school, it began with choosing basketball teams,” said Larry. “I knew I would either be the last one chosen or not chosen at all. All of a sudden, one of the guys tossed the basketball to me and said, ‘Show me what you got.’ By just the greatest of luck, I shot the ball and ‘swish,’ it went right through the net. Instantly, that did it and it got me into the group. I was accepted.”
Larry says there is a number of experiences and people he encountered that he credits for him being the person he is, the teacher and coach he became and the reason he received a higher education.
“The years I worked at Johnson’s Grocery while I was in middle and high school is one of my greatest experiences,” said Larry. “I met so many reputable people that would later open doors for me, even though I had no idea at the time.”
There is one incident that will forever stand out in Larry’s mind as one of the pivotal points in his life.
“I had a history teacher in high school who kept encouraging me to continue my education after high school,” said Larry. “That was Joe Dyer, who was also my basketball coach, and I thought the world of him. He dressed nice, presented himself well in class, and I admired him.”
The team had a basketball game in Fulton County on a school night. Not only did they lose the game, but they arrived home rather late.
“The next day in history class, a girl was standing in front of the class reading a report,” said Larry. “She was reading it word-for-word and shortly after she began, I and a few other guys fell asleep. Mr. Dyer stopped the class and said for those of us who had been sleeping in class, we had two choices. We could write off half of our thick history book — and this was right before Christmas break, so we were already halfway through the book — or we could take six licks of the paddle. I thought to myself there was no way I was going to spend my Christmas break writing half of a history book, so I raised my hand and told him I would take the licks. I thought the rest of the guys would follow, but they did not. He brought in another teacher, Geraldine Myers, as a witness to my paddling, and after the third lick, I told him I didn’t think I could take another one. I was determined not to cry, but that third strike was very painful. “Geraldine was crying and ran out of the room. Mr. Dyer did stop and told some of the boys to take me to the restroom. I think he realized he might have gone a bit too far with the paddling.”
But Larry said he began to realize, after the sting wore off, how important communication was. During the Christmas basketball tournament that year, Mr. Dyer came up to Larry and told him he might have been a little rough on him and Larry knew that was his way of apologizing.
“I was determined this event was not going to defeat my determination or my attitude,” said Larry. “He made me want to go on and this one thing inspired me to teach how to best handle situations and go in a different direction. I realized I should have been a little sharper. We had lost the game the night before and our team had not won a single game, so I knew that played a big role in his attitude. It gave me a lot of insight into teaching that I don’t think I would have had otherwise.”
As told in Backyard, Larry and Jobeth married after graduating from CCHS and Larry was working at Tappan. Another incident convinced him to enroll at Murray State, but before he did, he noticed a service station sitting vacant at Five Points.
“I noticed the station was vacant and I heard they had an office across from the railroad tracks,” said Larry. “I made a trip there to see if I could get a job because I heard they were looking for someone to run the station. I talked to a guy and some way or another, even with youth and inexperience, he hired me. It worked out perfectly because I could schedule my work around my class schedule and could also do that with others that I hired.”
As I wrote in Backyard, Larry graduated from Murray State with a master’s degree and was hired at Calloway County High School, where his career in teaching began and ended.
Larry would teach five classes and would go back to school in the evenings or stay after school for speech and debate practice. After many years, he was able to hire a couple of assistants (college students) who would work with the debaters, and that way he was able to free up more time to work with the speech team.
“Jobeth and I would go back at night and re-work sets,” said Larry. “Most of our tournaments would be on the weekends and we would come back on Sunday. We would write up the story and get it to the Ledger & Times and the radio station. I always felt that was one of the keys to building our program. The publicity brought about such interest from students and parents.”
Jobeth said she would load up their kids in the car after work on Friday and drive to wherever the team was competing.
“It was a family affair,” said Jobeth.
One very emotional memory that Larry has is of a trip the team made that he and, I am sure, the team members will never forget.
“We were snowed in on Super Bowl weekend and were in one room at the Holiday Inn in Elizabethtown,” said Larry. “The snow and ice had become pretty bad and we were coming from a tournament in Lexington. As I was driving from Lexington, I could feel the bus slipping and sliding on the highway and I told the kids we were going to stop and stay at the closest hotel. I managed to maneuver the bus into the parking lot of the hotel and we spent the night. Typical kids, they only had enough money for Friday and Saturday, so this extra time was not in their budget. So 35 of us lived that weekend on my American Express. The hotel staff was great and they even stayed later on Saturday and cooked for our group.
“We tried to leave on Sunday morning. I had let the diesel engine run all night so it wouldn’t freeze. We loaded the bus to leave and not long after leaving the hotel, I realized that we were not going anywhere. The bus stopped and we were right at a housing complex. I had two or three senior boys and I told them to go over to the complex and call and get us some help — call 911 or whatever. Just do it quickly because the bus is nothing but tin and it was going to get cold very quickly. There were a few trucks on the parkway, but they didn’t stop, so there we were. I just kept assuring the kids we would be OK.
“As it turned out, the boys knocked on several doors, but no one would answer. There was a church in the neighborhood and most of them were closed because of the weather, but this church, First Baptist, was open. Some of the members of the church saw the boys and asked them what they were doing out in the weather, and when the boys told them what had happened, several men came to help. They had four vans and they called other members to come and help and they loaded us all up in their vans and took us back to their church, which was an all-black church.”
Larry said they made sure the kids warmed up and the preacher began to conduct the Sunday morning service for those present.
“He looked over at one of the women in the church and told her that she had better put on a few more chickens to cook because they were going to feed these kids,” said Larry. “They fed us chicken and the works. The food was so good. They bused us back to the Holiday Inn because they knew they would have the staff and we would be taken care of. I had already called the school and told them to send another bus when it was safe enough to drive. We all got into one room where we could stay warm — the ice was freezing inside the windows. But we were thankful we were there and safe.”
Larry said they promised the pastor and his members that they would be back in April with a state championship and they were going to dedicate it to the church and its members. And that is just what they did.
“We drove into the parking lot of the church on Sunday and the kids were screaming out the windows,” said Larry. “We went inside and presented a Good Samaritan Award to the preacher, and he made a few comments and told the story of how we met. He then asked me to pick my favorite song and lead the singing. Now I am not a singer, I just love to speak. But we sing a song before every tournament and that was the song I chose. I led the church in “Victory in Jesus” and boy, could they sing.”
Larry said they paid the expenses for the pastor and his wife to come to their end of the year banquet and speak.
“The Ledger & Times ran the story and I think it even went state-wide,” said Larry. “They treated us like gold.”
