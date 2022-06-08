MURRAY - After a two-year hiatus, the Young Professionals of Murray (YPM) are excited to bring Leadercast back to Murray and Calloway County on Friday, June 24, presented by the Young Professionals of Murray and sponsored by CFSB, in The Murray Room of the CFSB Center. Leadercast is an event for professionals of all ages.
“Our Leadercast event this year will be a re-broadcast of the live event that took place early spring in Cincinnati, Ohio,” said Hailey Anderson, Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce director of membership development. “Leadership is arguably the biggest factor in determining the success of communities. Our chamber is committed to being and developing catalytic leaders in our community. We provide opportunities for businesses and their people to grow through quality programming, initiatives and events such as Leadercast.”
Ten of the world’s most influential and acclaimed leaders will share the stage for one amazing day to answer the same question: What is the one thing that makes a leader worth following?
• LeVar Burton/ American actor, director and children’s television host
• Diana Trujillo/ Aerospace engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab
• Molly Fletcher/ CEO, best selling author & sports agent
• Angela Duckworth/ author and founder of Character Lab
• Steven Kotler/ executive director of the Flow Research Collective
• Sukhinder Singh Cassidy/ founder of the Boardlist, former President of StubHub
• Andy Stanley/ best selling author, pastor and founder of North Point Ministries
• David Horsager/ CEO of Trust Edge Leaderhsip Institute
• Joe Boyd/ CEO of Leadercast and CEO of Boonrise
• Catherine Price/ science journalist, teacher, consultant and best selling author
• Richard Rohr/ founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation
• Tarik Davis/ actor, writer and 2022 Leadercast Host
“Investing in Leadercast with your team provides invaluable opportunity to positively transform the culture within your organization.” said Sawyer Lawson, 2019 Leadercast attendee. “The conversations my team had as a result of Leadercast sparked a passion for innovation and growth for our business. I highly encourage both teams and individuals to attend Leadercast.”
Admission for Leadercast includes breakfast, lunch and programming. Individual tickets and tables of six are available. Purchase tickets and learn more about Leadercast online at www.mymurray.com. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for Leadercast 2022, please contact Hailey Anderson via email at hailey@mymurray.com.
