MURRAY - Members of the 2022-2023 Leadership Tomorrow Class, comprised of Calloway County and Murray High school junior and seniors, kicked off its Leadership Tomorrow class at the Miller Court House Annex. This was the first time in two years students were able to enjoy a normal in-person program since COVID 19 presented many zoom meeting opportunities.
In commemoration of Murray/Calloway County’s Bicentennial Celebration, Bobbie Bryant Smith, Kentucky author/Freelance writer and author of “Passions of the Black Patch,” greeted the group and provided a historic perspective of Murray and Calloway County significant history. Smith gifted each student with a complimentary copy of the book.
Catherine Lanier, The Murray Bank vice-president of Human Resources and Leadership Tomorrow Steering Committee member, presented the Leadership Star Power exercise with members as ice-breakers and leadership akill collaboration.
Members of this year’s class from Calloway County and Murray High schools include Olivia Anderson, Emma Arnett, Lydia Bell, Canyon Bourque, Coral Brogan, Addyson Burkeen, Javen Campbell, Preston Carraway, Maddie Carson, Haleigh Cline, Conner Dickinson, Ava Dodd, Ryann Doss, Maggie Drew, Emily Dunn, Katelyn Gardener, Carson Gilliam, Emerson Grogan, Aiden Grooms, Jansyn Hays, Lauren Hendon, Kyra Jones, Ali Ihsab Khatib, Olivia Lane, Sidney Lasley, Sadye Lowe, Brie Lucas, Milly Mackey, Hannah McKibben, Carson McReynolds, Gina Mikkkulcik, Sage Mize-Harper, Sydney Naber, Hannah Nix, Lyda Osborne, Preslee Phillips, Jack Richey, Marlee Riddle, Meg Robinson, Keyton Scott, Mylee Smith, London Smith, Bo Stom, Maya Swartz, Isiah Taylor, Jonathan Therrien, Karsyn Tucker, Alyssa Watkins, and Grant Whitaker.
Calloway County Judge Eecutive Kenny Imes and Gina Winchester, Deputy Judge executive, welcomed the group and discussed the branch of the county government and how each branch functions. Heidi Schultz, Calloway County Independence Bank president, provided the afternoon program. Students were broken into groups and each group of students were given $25 to participate in Independence Bank’s Here For Good Program. Students worked collaboratively to share kindness and goodwill throughout the downtown community and make donations to charitable community organizations.
Established by former director Jean Bennett and Mark Kennedy (both graduates of Leadership Murray), Leadership Tomorrow has been a viable program for more than 30 years. Now, the program partners with Murray State University and Shawn Smee, Murray State University director of recruitment, serving as the Leadership Tomorrow MSU Liaison. The sponsorship is a win/win for both students and Murray State. Students have the option to enroll in the e three-hour elective course GUI 100, Murray Self-Development and Career Exploration, while a supplement for all things leadership. Smee, who serves as the instructor, explained most all universities would transfer this class as an elective course, as it will be on the official transcript. Additionally, Murray State also provide meals to the Leadership Tomorrow students at Winslow Cafeteria during each monthly meeting, and also funds the transportation costs that both CCSD and MISD incur with bus transportation.
The group meets once a month for community-based outings including, Law/Government, Agriculture, Arts, Community Resources, Health and Business Industry days. As a culmination event, the group travels to Washington, D.C., and students create a service project, as well as a fundraising initiative to assist the community, and generate funds for their trip.
Students apply by application each year. A committee blindly scores each application, and students are accepted into the program based on final rubric scoring results. This year’s group includes 50 junior and senior students from Calloway County and Murray High School and is directed by Sherry Purdom, Community Education director, and Calloway County Leadership Tomorrow Directors, Jennifer Ernstberger and Ashley Fritsche.
Applications for the 2023-2024 Leadership Tomorrow Class will be available next spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.