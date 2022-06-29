MURRAY - American Legion Post 73 of Murray is once again accepting applications for the Bluegrass Honor Flight that takes veterans on a flight and tour of war monuments and other sites in Washington, D.C. The next flight will be Sept. 4.
“We maintain a pool of applications in our office for upcoming flights, and we had three members of our Post that were on the June 4 flight,” said Louis Well, service officer. “That leaves us with only three veterans in our pool, and we need to get more applications in so that our area has representation on upcoming flights.”
Veterans can come to the American Legion Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive any Tuesday or Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. and complete the application. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 discharge papers.
“If veterans don’t have a copy of the DD-214 discharge papers, we can file for a copy of that form,” said Wells. “They are probably going to need the DD-214 later on to apply for benefits with the Veterans Administration.”
In addition, veterans can apply for benefits through the VA on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons also. For questions, call 270-752-3333.
