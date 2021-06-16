MURRAY - Ave Lewis is a senior at Calloway County High school and was selected as the December Student of the Month for the Murray Rotary Club.
She has a 4.0 grade-point-average, and scored a 33 on her ACT. She is on track to be a valedictorian for the 2021 graduating class.
She is a member of the archery team and the trap shooting team. She was a member of the marching band for her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She was a part of Leadership Tomorrow during her junior year.
During her time in high school, Ava earned various awards in many fields. She received a distinguished rating at the solo and ensemble competition in ninth, 10th and 11th grades. She was the Calloway County Honor Bandsman her sophomore and junior year and was second chair for the First District All District Symphonic Band during her junior year. She received an All-State recommendation because of this.
She received awards in introduction to chemistry and integrated science. She placed third at Murray State’s World Language Day Global Languages Showcase in the beginner category her freshman year. She was 8th place in the Varsity Female in the USA High School Clay Target League. She received a Kentucky High School Clay Target League Academic Achievement Award, as well as the Milestone Award. Ava has been a NASP Academic Archer all her seasons on the archery team, beginning in eighth grade, as well as going to state each year with her team and going to nationals in 2018.
She is a graduate of the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program at Centre College. She was also accepted into the Commonwealth Honors Academy program at Murray State.
Her community service works includes a mission trip to Guatemala in 2018, making bulletin boards for the senior center, peer tutoring, Operation Christmas Child boxes, community trash pickup, packing lunches for the Soup for the Soul summer program, as well as helping paint props to help the band, helping with the pancake breakfast and helping teach archery at summer programs.
Ava is the daughter of John and Jennifer Lewis. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Kentucky and majoring in nursing.
