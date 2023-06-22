UNIVERSITY, Miss - Ava Lewis of Murray, majoring in psychology, has been named to the Univeristy of Mississippi Spring 2023 Honor Roll List. To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point-average of 3.75 - 4.00. 

