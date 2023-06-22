UNIVERSITY, Miss - Ava Lewis of Murray, majoring in psychology, has been named to the Univeristy of Mississippi Spring 2023 Honor Roll List. To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point-average of 3.75 - 4.00.
Lewis named to University of Mississippi Honor Roll
- Special to the Ledger
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Escaped inmate found in Illinois
- Obituaries June 16, 2023
- Murray man charged with DUI
- Obituaries June 20th, 2023
- Obituaries June 16th, 2023
- Former ‘Idol’ contestant to play Murray Saturday
- Officials urge safety after new 12th St. fatality
- Obituaries June 15, 2023
- MPD makes drug arrests
- Obituaries June 13th, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.