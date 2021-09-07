MURRAY - September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Calloway County Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom, and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At CCPL, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources, including Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test Prep, Tutor.com and World Book Wizard.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Sandy Linn, CCPL Community Relations & Program Coordinator. “We have library resources that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, Scholastic BookFlix, language learning with Rocket Languages, and career development classes with Gale Presents: Udemy.
The Calloway County Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author, and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
Community members who would like to sign up for a Calloway County Public Library may choose a Traditional Library Card or a CCPL Digital Resource Card.
CCPL Traditional Library Cards may be used to access materials from inside the library and CCPL Digital Resources. CCPL Traditional Library Cards are available by visiting the CCPL Circulation Desk. The CCPL Digital Resource Card provides access to CCPL Digital Resources only and is available by emailing contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
The Calloway County Public Library is located at 710 Main St. and is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and closed Sunday.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
