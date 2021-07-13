MURRAY - The Life House Banquet is returning, this time to a larger location that will allow more people to hear about its mission of hope and love through stories and songs.
The 38th annual Life House Banquet will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at the CFSB Center at Murray State University. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. with Mark Schultz as the featured speaker. Shultz is a platinum-selling, award-winning artist whose music career has spanned two decades with 13 No. 1 hits.
Shultz has garnered accolades like Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year, and has appeared on “20/20,” “Extreme Home Makeover,” and CNN’s “Morning Edition,” but Shultz would say that all of that pales in comparison to the honor of being able to share his story of adoption with an audience. He will do this with stories and songs.
Shultz was adopted when he was two weeks old and raised by loving parents. Though he’s never met his birth mother, he is grateful to her for giving him life.
“She’ll always be a hero to me,” he said with a smile and tears in his eyes.
Mark your calendar for Life House’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The night will be filled with good food, updates from Life House, inspiring songs and a fundraising opportunity for this ministry.
Life House provides support to women and families in Calloway County through its counseling sessions, materials assistance program, life skills classes, Bible studies, court-ordered parenting classes, ultrasounds and pregnancy tests. All of these services are free because of the support of the local community.
Those who wish to attend the banquet should RSVP to Life House at 270-753-0700, or contact a table host by Monday, July 19. The deadline to RSVP is earlier than usual because of how COVID affected the timeline for the caterer to order supplies.
For more information, visit Life House at lhouse.org/.
