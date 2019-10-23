MURRAY – Life House Care Center is hosting its second annual Beautiful You conference from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, featuring speaker Emma Mae Jenkins.
The conference is divided into two times for different age groups. Girls in the 7th through 10th grades are invited to the Friday event. Girls in the 11th grade through college are welcome to the Saturday event. Both are being held in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
“The goal of this event is to speak truth into the lives of young women by sharing with them their identity and worth in Christ,” said Life House Executive Director Stephanie Kelly. “Women are constantly told by society that their value comes from men, beauty, success and many other fleeting, uncertain things.”
Life House Care Center provides free services to support local families. These services, which are funded through events and donors, includes pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, counseling, material assistance with baby clothes and supplies, community referrals, support after an abortion, and abstinence and health relationship education.
Tickets will be available at the door both days. To reserve tickets, call Life House at 270-753-0700.
