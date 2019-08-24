Life sometimes throws you a curve or two, and this week, a major curve occurred. Therefore, I did not have the time or the presence of mind to compile a regular Lifestyles story. Hopefully, next week will be better because I have a story I am anxious to share that I think you will enjoy reading.
I did spend a fun weekend with my 17-month old grandson Brady. I try to visit with him at least once a week, which I did last week. At this age, they change so much in a week’s time. His father had his 20-year class reunion, so I had the opportunity to babysit on Saturday night. On Sunday, I cooked my at least once-a-year fried squash for my sons and visited with Brady again.
My at least once-a-year fried squash has been a tradition for many years. Neither of my sons cared for squash, which I love. Many years ago, someone told me about frying squash after covering it in yellow corn meal. I tried that once and both boys decided squash wasn’t so bad if it was fried! From that time on, at least once a summer when the squash crop is abundant, I fry squash for them. Now, this procedure takes quite some time because my sons require quite a bit of squash. I fry it in a pan with just one layer of squash, so it is very time-consuming to fill a large bowl. Therefore, that is the reason this is a once or twice-a-year delicacy. Since my back surgery, standing in one place for an extended period of time becomes somewhat uncomfortable, but my oldest will come to the rescue and help finish the large batch.
Life was going along pretty well after the weekend and spending time with family, but after arriving at the office Monday morning, I received a phone call that one of my best and closest friends had a heart attack and was on her way by ambulance to Paducah. To say this was a shock is an understatement.
I jumped in my car and drove to Paducah and spent the day at the hospital. For those of you who don’t already know, Alice Rouse was that person. I needed to be there to see her and know for sure what was going on.
After three days in the hospital, she now has three new stents and a new lifestyle. The heart attack and heart catheterizations have left her weak, and if you know Alice, “weak” is not a word in her vocabulary. Her adjusting to this feeling is going to take some time and patience.
For those three days, she has not been out of the bed. They plan to move to her to a room and get her up to start walking and try to gain a little strength. This will be a very long, frustrating road for her to face.
We women, especially, need to be aware of any warning signs of a heart attack and get to a hospital or doctor immediately if you think there might be something wrong. It is better to find out you are not having a heart attack than to stay at home and suffer damage as a result of the delay.
Not only is Alice a very close friend of mine, but we have also been asked if we are sisters, especially when we are shopping. More than once, a sales clerk has asked because we are usually arguing about whether we like something or not. We just laugh and continue to disagree until we come to an agreement.
Alice is the person responsible for talking me into taking this position at the newspaper. She was so sure I could do this job and I guess she turned out to be correct. But it wasn’t an easy start, especially when you are working at a newspaper and knew nothing about AP style (Associated Press) writing.
Family does not have to be blood relatives. Alice, Bill and their sons are a part of my family, and this event definitely threw me a curve.
***
I will say that I am somewhat sad to see the series on Larry England come to an end last week. It was such an enjoyable experience to spend time with him and Jobeth. These two are definitely a “team.” It is heartwarming to see how much they support each other.
Larry is truly an outstanding educator in that he stayed in one school during his entire career and truly cared about each and every one of his students. He poured his heart and soul into his students and helping them to succeed, not only in speech and debate, but in life, and Jobeth was right there beside him. The students reaped the benefits, but Larry and Jobeth also shared in watching these students succeed. When he talked to me about his students and experiences, a tear or two would appear in his eyes.
There was a scrapbook compiled by, I believe, Carrie Paschall Brown, when Larry retired from teaching, and is a testament to the many lives he touched during those 27 years.
I learned that Larry does not do anything unless he is all “in.” Even to this day, he continues to play basketball three days a week and looks forward to each and every day he plays.
It is such a joy for me to spend time with all those who have let me “interview” them and shared their stories with me. I truly love getting to know them. I hope you enjoy reading about them as much as I do in presenting their stories, and I look forward to many more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.