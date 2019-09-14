We have all heard of “Random Acts of Kindness,” but a local Murray couple has taken this concept a step further and made a similar slogan into their “calling.”
A program called ‘Little Acts of Kindness” was created and organized by Celeste and Robert “Bob” McAllister and is being supported by the Outreach Committee of First Christian Church. But this isn’t the only endeavor along these lines that Celeste and Bob have undertaken.
Their “calling” began because Bob wanted to give Celeste another option besides running the vacuum cleaner several times each day.
“Celeste has OCD,” said Bob. “She was vacuuming all the time because she just cannot sit down. She needs to have something to do all the time.”
Bob decided to buy her a sewing machine. The surprising part of this story is Celeste did not know how to sew, and I asked Bob why he would buy her a sewing machine? He said he knew she was capable of doing anything she set her mind to do and thought this might be an option for her. Little did he know this option would turn into buying a second sewing machine a few months later.
“Celeste began by mostly teaching herself how to sew with the help of a friend,” said Bob. “She started making covers for toasters and blenders.”
Celeste said she also started making aprons and one dress.
“I do not enjoy making clothes and decided I was not going to do that again,” she said.
Bob and Celeste came up with the idea of making small bags and decided they could do something helpful with them. They knew there were those in our county and in other places they visited who needed some “acts of kindness.”
“We went around to the dollar stores and bought item to fill the bags,” said Celeste. “Instead of giving out money, which we do occasionally, sometimes in the form of gift certificates, we decided to personalize the bags with toiletry items suited for a male and female. We also visit fabric stores quite often to select fabrics for our different projects.”
They carry these bags with them wherever they go and have even presented some to people in Oklahoma City when they were on vacation. They make occasional trips to Nashville, Tennessee, for medical issues, and Celeste said they have women there who wait for them to bring the bags.
“Anyone we see who looks as if they are living on the street or seeking some kind of help are so appreciative,” said Celeste. “That is the joy we receive from doing this.”
“That smile is worth a million bucks,” said Bob.
Bob and Celeste came to Murray from Alabama. Bob is retired military and his first wife’s family was from Kirksey and had a farm there.
“My first wife’s family was from here,” said Bob. “Her mother, Ann Roney, was a nurse and had moved to California, but Ruth Cole recruited her to come back to Murray. I served in Korea from 1979 to 1981, returned to the states and was stationed at Fort Knox and that is where I met Robin Roney.
“After we married, Robin and I moved to Fort Rucker, Alabama. When we left Ft. Rucker, I retired from the U.S. Army and went into service with the Coast Guard and we moved around for several years, but all the time, keeping the town house in Alabama. During our marriage, Robin and I adopted four children. We first met Celeste who had moved to Fort Rucker to be near her son who was also in the military. She had a town house next to ours.”
Bob and Robin moved to the farm in Kirksey after he retired from the military, but kept the apartment in Alabama.
“I tracked him down once and called him about a problem I was having with my roof,” said Celeste. “I thought his roof might also be the problem, which turned out it was not.”
Bob lost Robin in 2014 to illness. In 2015, he went back to Alabama to check on his property and talked to Celeste who had just finished doing some renovations on her town house.
“I showed him what I had done to my home because there were things he needed to do to his,” said Celeste. “I had also been helping to keep up their lawn during their absence.”
More conversation began between the two, and in April 2016, Celeste made a trip to Murray. On Sept. 24, 2016, she and Bob married and bought a home in town and did quite a few renovations to the house they now call home.
Celeste and Bob have both faced quite a few health problems. Celeste had problems with her neck, and at one time was barely able to walk. But with physical therapy and finding the right doctor who successfully diagnosed her problem, she has improved.
“I did not let my problems slow me down,” said Celeste. “I still sat at the sewing machine for hours each day. I just had to keep going. I was determined to continue to do what I do for others.”
A year ago in April is when handing out the small bags filled with toiletries began. Not only has Celeste made hundreds of these bags, but she has also made aromatherapy bags that she has given to doctors and nurses in different places they have visited. But one of the most unique items is her clothing protectors for patients in assisted living facilities, hospitals and nursing homes.
“Celeste created 40 designer quality clothing protectors and donated them to health care residents in Puryear, Tennessee, and then made more than 50 for the residents of a nursing home in Mayfield,” said Bob. “In another sitting, Celeste created more than 60 of these in just three weeks for another nursing home in Mayfield. The residents had expressions of joy on their faces as they picked out their clothing protectors and the staff members of these facilities were very complimentary of the quality and the dignity that such a gift afforded the residents.”
Celeste is also making pillows and pillow covers and has made quite a few for animals which she has given to the Humane Society of Calloway County, which will be featured at their Holiday Bazaar in November. And then there are the large cloth bags she makes for CASA.
“There is someone who makes bears for the children of CASA,” said Celeste. “They wanted a bag large enough to hold the bear, so I am making those.”
Celeste makes things and she and Bob give them way.
“I don’t charge for anything I make,” said Celeste. “It is something Bob and I both enjoy doing and as long as we can continue, we will.”
As of this interview, Celeste had more than 200 bags waiting to be filled by the Outreach Committee at First Christian Church.
“The members bring the toiletry items to be put into the bags and we set aside a day for volunteers to come and fill them,” said Celeste. “We have filled bags for patients at the hospital and for our church mission trips.”
As Bob says, Celeste has a lot of talent that even she doesn’t realize and she never slows down. He says she sits for hours at a time and will have both sewing machines sitting on her dining room table. As she works with different colors, she will shift from one machine to the other. Celeste also takes pride in her work and all of the items she makes have a coordinated backing so that the piece has a “finished” look.
There is a room in their home with plastic containers full of the items Celeste has made that are waiting to be filled or waiting to be taken to those in need. They both feel this is their mission and the gratification they receive from doing these “Little Acts of Kindness” is worth all the time and money they spend on giving back and helping others. They always have some of these bags in their car because they never know when they will see someone in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.