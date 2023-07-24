MURRAY - Kayla Marie Little, songwriter, performer and leader of the “Little by Little” band promises “good vibes” for their rescheduled performance at the Rotary Amphitheater in Central Park. Originally scheduled for July 18, the concert will be held on at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.
“We were delighted that “Little by Little” had an open date next Tuesday and that the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion was not otherwise booked,” said Warren Edminster, president of the Murray Rotary Club. “This local group is outstanding, and as is so often true, is known more throughout the mid-South than right her in Murray. Of course, the band does have a solid core of local followers.”
“Little by Little” is the final concert this season of the Rotary Amphitheater “Concerts in the Park” series. It was led by the Badgett Playhouse production of “Sounds of Memphis,” which was followed by the Murray State University Town and Gown Band and Playhouse in the Park’s “Leading Ladies.”
“We have been gratified by the turnout for these productions,” said Roger Reichmuth, chair of the Rotary Club of Murray sub-committee composed of Pete Lancaster, Terry Little, Mark Welch and Reichmuth. Thanks to our sponsors, we were able to achieve the objective of offering this series to the public at no charge. Signal sponsors include The Murray Bank, Murray State University’s Town and Gown Partnership, Judi and Terry Little and GEC-Gallimore Electrical Contractors. Additional sponsors are Audiology and Hearing Center; Calloway County Farm Bureau Agents Stuart Alexander, Shannon Waltmon and Chris Woodall; The Murray Ledger and Times; Parker Ford-Lincoln; Printing Services; Rudolph Tires; Saputo; and Taylor Motors.
