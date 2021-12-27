MURRAY - Calloway County High School senior Dakoyta Littlebrant was named the Area Technology Center Murray Rotary Club Student of the Month.
Dakoyta has taken classes at the ATC all four years of high school. He has been in 12 welding classes during his first three years, and this year is taking additional classes in carpentry. While taking these classes, he has he has learned so much.
He is proud of his work ethic and says he’s learned at lot at the ATC.
“I’m a hard worker and I try my best at everything I work on,” he said. “I get many compliments for being a hard, determined and respectful worker. I help out people when I can.”
Dakoyta also played football at CCHS for three seasons, the last two as a starting offensive lineman.
After high school, he plans on attending WKCTC or going straight into the work force.
Dakoyta is the son of Allen and Arlynne Littlebrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.