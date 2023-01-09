Littleton exhibit to be featured at MAG

MURRAY – The MAG Community Art Center announces its upcoming exhibit “Undaunted: Hand Formed Pottery and Paintings” by local artist Mary Jane Littleton. The exhibit will run Jan. 11 to Feb. 18, with the opening reception to be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1-3 p.m.
At the age of 55, while still enjoying a successful career teaching middle school science and being a counselor in the Murray Independent School District, Littleton found a new sense of self when she began to focus on her creative exploration in pottery and painting. The exhibit includes pieces from 40 years of creative work.
Littleton’s work was informed by her travels and early on was inspired by traditional Native American pottery. In both her pottery and paintings, one can see references to forms and color found in nature. She honed her skills while studying at Murray State University and attending workshops at Arrowmont School of Art and Crafts, and Penland School of Craft.
“At the age of 55, when others dream of retirement and respite, I was inspired by potters, by the earth being brought to life in forms so engaging, so exciting that I was young again in spirit,” said Littleton.
The Murray Art Guild is a nonprofit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for more than 55 years. Located at 500 North 4th St., open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, studios, adult and youth programming, and workshop space. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events, programs, visit murrayartguild.org.
