MURRAY – Artist Rebuilding Together (ART), a newly organized group, will host a two-day concert event from 9 p.m. to midnight both Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at The Big Apple Grill & Bar to help raise money for western Kentucky tornado relief efforts.
The event will feature six musical artists, all of whom are donating their time and talent to the cause. The Friday schedule includes performances from Andrew O’Rourke (9-10 p.m.) Melanie A. Davis (10-11 p.m.) and Ryan Gilchrist (11 p.m. to midnight). Saturday’s schedule includes Josh Brown (9-10 p.m.), Barely Blue from 10-11 p.m. and Keene and Collins (11 p.m. to midnight). The event is free, but donations to the tornado relief fund are encouraged and will be accepted on site throughout the two-day celebration of local talent.
The ART organization was started by Murray residents Kara Odom, Andrew Burnham and Gregory Lee (Cookie) Simpson.
“Fully 100% of the proceeds of this event will go to the Tornado Relief Fund,” Odom said. “As artists and locals, we wanted to do something to help. And art comes in all forms … it includes therapy, love and healing. It brings together people from all walks of life. We wanted to form a group that would truly take no profit whatsoever because we heard about so many scams affecting our neighbors.
“We know that when the dust settles, people will still be working for a long while to rebuild what they lost and we want every person affected to know that people across Kentucky are here to help and to give them hope.”
ART and a group of volunteers have also organized a second fundraising event scheduled for 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This will include a silent auction of items donated by local artists as well as a “family interactive” afternoon. The event and auction will take place at Pagliai’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant across from Chestnut Park. ART will take over Pagliai’s Jungle Room with a variety of tables and craft supplies for youngsters to make their own art projects.
This second fundraiser is also a donation-only event. At the same time as the children’s art activity, a silent auction will be held in the restaurant’s banquet room from 12-4 p.m.
