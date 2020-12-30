Local artists join project

MURRAY – Since April, over 3000 artists, jewelers, and metalsmiths around the world have participated in the Hand Medal Project to create small medals in the shape of a hand in order to thank and honor the service and sacrifice of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local artist and metalsmith Jo Bennett has joined the movement to create and deliver dozens of medals for local healthcare workers in Western Kentucky.
“At first, I chose to participate in the Hand Medal Project as a way to cope with the pandemic,” Bennett said.
Since the summer, Bennett has worked at his studio at the Murray Art Guild creating the medals.
“It’s been a labour of love as the process of piercing and finishing gave me something to do when being creative and making jewelry became so difficult.”
According to the Hand Medal Project website, the original project was conceived by artists Iris Eichenberg and Jimena Ríos. The specific design was drawn from a historical Argentinian ex-voto, using one hand to symbolize “not only of how our bodies have become weapons to be washed, sanitized, and gloved, but also of their innate power to heal and connect.”
Bennett hopes these medals will bring recognition to those who have sacrificed so much during the pandemic despite the lack of support and seriousness from our state and national leaders, as well as, thank the various local heroes around the county for their hard work.
For more information about the project, visit www.handmedalproject.com.
