Darcey Beale of Benton has published her first book, “good dogs: GOOD GOD.” If you are a dog lover, then this book is for you, however, even if you are not a dog-person, you will find this devotional entertaining and inspiring. The author may convince you to go get a dog, but her main goal is to show you how beautiful life is with God by your side.
Darcey started writing her true doggie-stories down at the insistence of her husband and her close friends a few years ago. The main characters of her book are her two rescue dogs - an old yellow Lab, named Ed, and a young Labra-Doodle, named Nash. In the book, you will find that Ed is the “saint” and Nash is sometimes the “sinner,” however, Darcey enjoys them equally.
In one instance, Darcey shares how Nash, in a room full of guests, uncannily knew to zero in on her friend who had just gotten divorced. Darcey revisits Nash’s getting skunked and all the trouble in getting him clean-smelling again. She tells how faithful Ed guards their house and once scared a poor opossum “to death.” Darcey points out how our sweet dogs and God share so many marvelous characteristics; that “dog” spelled backwards spells, “God.”
These doggie-shenanigans will keep you laughing and at the same time crying for joy at the unconditional love of God. Darcey uses down-to-earth terms and everyday experiences to explain concepts of grace and faith. This book could be grasped by a middle-schooler as well as enjoyed by adults.
Darcey’s 35 year old nephew, Tyler, had this to say about the book, “As someone who had previously fallen out of love with my religion’s grasp of God, it’s always nice to read literature that deals with the purity of spiritual connection rather than diction and dogma. Pun intended. Maybe it’s time to display the faith in our Creator that our dogs display for us.”
For availability, email darceysbooks@gmail.com for more information.
