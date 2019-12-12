FRANKFORT – In partnership with the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians, the Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to 10 public library professionals for the Spring 2020 semester.
Kentucky law requires public libraries to be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. In an effort to ensure that public libraries are able to meet these requirements, the board offers the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to help public library staff meet certification standards by completing college library science courses.
The Library Science Tuition Scholarship awards $500 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $250 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year college. Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters, and may be utilized for undergraduate or graduate courses.
Shayna Allred-Lucas of the Calloway County Public Library is one of the recipients of this scholarship.
For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services, visit www.kdla.ky.gov.
