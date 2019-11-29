Local counselor receives state award

MURRAY – The Kentucky Counseling Association (KCA) recognized local business owner, Katrina Coffelt, for outstanding dedication to the counseling profession and counselors in Kentucky through the Tim Robertson Advocacy Award, which she received Nov. 15 at the KCA Conference in Louisville.
The award is named for the first professional counselor licensed by the Kentucky Board of Professional Counselors. Dr. Robertson was beloved by state counselors and after he died suddenly and unexpectedly, this award was an expression of admiration and respect.
Coffelt is the owner of Bridges Counseling Center in Murray, where she and her professional staff serve children, adolescents, adults, families and couples throughout western Kentucky. She initiated the establishment of the Be the Change 5K Run in Murray to support counseling agencies and end stigma for those seeking mental health services. She has initiated programs of counseling to benefit the community including stress management for area businesses and corporate leadership trainings. She has also written and developed marriage retreats for area couples.
Coffelt began her professional counseling in Murray in 2008, and has since served as president of the West Kentucky Mental Health Counseling Association. She is a board member of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and is active with the Calloway County Suicide Prevention group. She is also a member of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce.
Coffelt earned her bachelor of science degree in psychology from Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2004, and her master’s degree in community counseling from the University of Denver in 2006. She is a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) in Kentucky and has been certified by the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC). She is also a National Certified Counselor (NCC).
Coffelt has worked to bring all professional counselors in western Kentucky together to share their skills and interests, and continues to push the profession in increasing ways to better serve our community.
