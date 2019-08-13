MCKENZIE, Tenn. – Joshua Gordon of Murray, graduated Aug. 3, at Bethel University. He received a master of business administration degree, business administration (academic practitioner).
The Summer Commencement was held in the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena in McKenzie.
Established in 1842, Bethel University is one of the oldest universities in the state of Tennessee. It is affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and it offers bachelor’s, master’s, and associate degrees through a variety of learning platforms.
