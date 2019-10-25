SAN ANTONIO, Texas – U.S. Air Force Airman Felica Manglicmot graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits towards an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Manglicmot is the daughter of Screna Delk of Murray and the wife of Harold Manglicmot of Del City, Oklahoma. She is a 2017 graduate of Murray High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.