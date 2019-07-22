Local resident to compete in American Miss pageant

MURRAY - Olivia Lopez, 9, of Murray, is a state finalist in the National American Miss pageant to be held July 26-28 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Olivia will be entering the fourth-grade this year and is the daughter of Kristen and Jacob Lopez. Her grandparents are Bill and Nancy Burton of Murray. Olivia and her family recently moved to Murray from Ft. Knox after her father retired from the military with 20 years of service.
Olivia’s activities include soccer, gymnastics and reading. She loves animal and nature.
The newly crowned Miss Kentucky Jr. Pre-Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to the national pageant at Disneyland in California.
