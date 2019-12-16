PARIS, Tenn. - The fall graduation at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, W.J. Neese Campus in Paris, Tennessee, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Paris Civic Center. The keynote speaker will be Ryan Cross, TCAT-Paris’ Outstanding Student of the Year.
Morgan Lane Hawkins of Murray will receive her diploma/certification in practical nursing.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology offers 12 full-time technical programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.