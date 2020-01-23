LEXINGTON – More than 1,950 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Local students Benjamin Jackson, academic major in neuroscience and Jacob Friedrich, academic major in biology, received the dean’s list honor.
Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade-point-average for the semester.
The College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky.
