MCKENZIE, Tenn. - A total of 291 Bethel University students completed the requirements for fall graduation 2020. Among those was Joseph Ferguson of Murray, who earned a bachelor of science degree with honors.
Due to COVID-19, commencement will take place in conjunction with the spring commencement in May 2021.
Beth University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and offers both on-campus and online courses.
