CAMPBELLSVILLE - Samuel Lee Morehead of Almo graduated from Campbellsville University on Dec. 6 with a bachelor of science degree in pastoral ministries.
The number of December graduates was a 75 percent increase over a year ago, according to Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of the university.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 14,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.
