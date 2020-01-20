PENSACOLA, Fla. – Carissa Armstrong of Murray was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This is a result of earning a semester grade-point-average of 3.0 or higher.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolled students from every sate in the U.S. and from around the world. The college has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students and offers a variety of programs of study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.