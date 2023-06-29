TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Local students named to the University of Alabama President’s List were Abigail Dawson and Thomas Miles, both of Murray. To qualify for the President’s List, students must have an academic record of 4.0 (all As).
Local student named to University of Alabama President’s List
