MARTIN, Tenn. – The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Maggie Waldrop of Murray has achieved the highest honors award. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade-point-average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the honor roll with honors 3.2 through 3.49, high honors (3.5 through 3.79) and highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
