BOWLING GREEN – Twenty-five Western Kentucky University students were recognized by the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship for study abroad in the October application cycle. Twenty-one WKU students, more than any other university in Kentucky, were offered scholarships totaling $98,500 with an average award of $4,690.
Kendall Wheeler of Murray, daughter of Beth and Les Madden, is one of the 25 recognized. After completing her degree in biochemistry, she will attend medical school to pursue a career as a pediatrician. She is also interested in finding ways to increase sustainability in the medical field. She will study in Tanzania in the summer of 2021.
