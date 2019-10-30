MURRAY – More than 250 high school students from eight regional high schools attended the annual High School Media Workshop at Murray State University on Sept. 27.
Sponsored by the Murray State University Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, the workshop offered sessions ranging from crafting effective news stories to best practices for social media to a media arts showcase for video production. Murray State faculty, staff, alumni and media professionals taught sessions aimed at helping high school media students develop new skills in journalism and media production.
High schools participating in the workshop were Calloway County, Carlisle County, Evansville (Indiana) Mater Dei, Graves County, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary and Trigg County.
Aside from the sessions, the workshop also sponsors an annual contest for yearbook, newspaper, online news sites and video production. Local winners were:
Yearbook division
• Best feature story: Emily Winstead, Murray High School, second.
• Best sports section: Murray High School, first.
• Best Cover Design: Emily Winstead, Murray High School, second.
• Best overall yearbook: Murray High School, third.
Newspaper division
• Feature story: Zoe Stom, Calloway County High School, second and third.
• Reviews: Julia Starky, Calloway County High School, third.
• Personality profiles: Angelique Moore, Calloway County High School, second; and Cheslee Wilson, Calloway County High School, third.
• Editorial and opinion writing - Hailey Watson, Calloway County High School, first and second.
• Sports writing: Lee Gamble, Calloway County High School, first.
• Photography (general): Angelique Minard, Calloway County High School, first.
• Photography (news): Jillian Smith, Calloway County High School, first and third; Hailey Watson, Calloway County High School, second.
• Photography (sports): Brianna Emery, Calloway County High School, first; Devon Koncher, Calloway County High School, second; and Zoe Watkins, Calloway County High School, third.
• Column: Devon Konchar, Calloway County High School, first and second; Hailey Watson, Calloway County High School, third.
• Front page design: Calloway County High School, second and third.
• Feature front design: Angelique Minard, Calloway County High School, first, second and third.
•Sports front design: Will Benson, Calloway County High School, first and second; Kendall Wheeler, Calloway County High School, third.
• Overall newspaper design: Calloway County High School, second and third.
• Advertising design: Calloway County High School, first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.