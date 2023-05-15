WILLIAMSBURG - Rachel Miller of Almo and Keela Mohler of Murray completed an undergraduate or graduate degree at Cumberlands this spring.More than 2,100 graduates completed their degrees from Cumberlands. The Class of 2023 hailed from all 50 states and territories, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and from 21 countries around the world.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.
