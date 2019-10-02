DANVILLE – Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point-average.
Those named were Anna Cate Brown of Murray who is a graduate of Murray High School and the daughter of Anthony Brown and Amy Brown; Prashant Chakradhar is also a MHS graduate and the son of Kala Chakradhar; and Madison Jeziorski, a graduate of Calloway County High School and the daughter of Laura and Aaron Jeziorski.
