HENDERSON, Tenn. – Freed-Hardeman University released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade-point-average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum of 3.4 grade-point-average for the semester.
Named to the FHU’s President’s List are Garrett Herndon of Hazel, Zoe Stom of Kirksey and Hailey Watson of Murray.
Students named to FHU’s Dean’s List are Abby Elmore, Suzanna Grady, both of Murray and Lydia Herndon of Hazel.
