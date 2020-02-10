HENDERSON, Tenn. – More than 600 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List and President’s List at Freed-Hardeman University.

Mattie Adams of Murray was named to the dean’s list. Adams is majoring in physical science (pre-engineering). Suzanna Grady of Murray was also named to the dean’s list. Grady is majoring in chemistry.

Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade-point-average are named to the dean’s list. To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade-point-average.

With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, Freed-Hardeman University offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degree.

