HENDERSON, Tenn. - Freed-Hardeman University released the names of students who made the President’s or Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the President’s List, students must be full time and have a 4.0 grade-point-average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade-point-average for the semester.
Local students named are:
• Garrett Herndon of Hazel, named to the President’s List and is earning a bachelor of business administration in accounting and business administration.
• Zoe Stom of Kirksey, named to the President’s List and is earning a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies elementary K-5 and special education K-12 comprehensive.
• Abby Elmore of Murray, named to the Dean’s List and is earning a bachelor of science in biology general.
• Lydia Herndon of Hazel, named to the Dean’s List and is earning a bachelor of science in nursing.
• Hailey Watson of Kirksey, named to the Dean’s List and is earning a bachelor of arts in communications public relations.
