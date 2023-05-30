SEARCY, Ark. - Jacob Morgan of Hazel, a senior studying information systems, and Ben Hendrix of Murray, a senior studying theatre education, were named to the Harding University Dean’s List.
Local students named to Harding’s Dean’s List
