SEARCY, Ar - More than 1,500 Harding University students were included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
Local students, Jacob Jones, a senior science major from Murray, and Jacob Morgan, a sophomore exploratory studies major from Hazel, were included on the dean’s list.
To be eligible, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point-average with no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas.
