MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - Southern New Hampshire University has named Barbara Henrich of Hardin and Jennifer Morrison of Almo to its Fall 2021 President’s List.
Full time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point-average of 3.70 and above are named to the president’s list. Full time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must also earn 12 credits.
