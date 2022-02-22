MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - Southern New Hampshire University has named Barbara Henrich of Hardin and Jennifer Morrison of Almo to its Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point-average of 3.70 and above are named to the president’s list. Full time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must also earn 12 credits. 