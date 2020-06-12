LEXINGTON – Local students were named to the Transylvania University Dean’s List for winter 2020. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point-average during the term.

Named were Nick Bokeno and Audrey Renick, both of Murray.

Transylvania University, located in downtown Lexington, is a private liberal arts college with 46 majors. Founded in 1780, it is the 16th oldest institution of higher learning in the country, with approximately 1,000 students.

