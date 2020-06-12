LEXINGTON – Local students were named to the Transylvania University Dean’s List for winter 2020. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point-average during the term.
Named were Nick Bokeno and Audrey Renick, both of Murray.
Transylvania University, located in downtown Lexington, is a private liberal arts college with 46 majors. Founded in 1780, it is the 16th oldest institution of higher learning in the country, with approximately 1,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.