OXFORD, Miss. – The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll, including the Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Local students receiving this award were Channing Taylor Foster and Elijah Dylan Vance, both of Murray.
“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.” n
