PARIS, Tenn. – Three local residents will receive diplomas /certification during the Class of 2019 Summer Graduation at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, W.J. Neese Campus, in Paris, Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 23.

Those receiving diplomas/certifications from Murray are:

• Ashley Nicole Woodruff, heath information management technology;

• Scott Summerville, industrial maintenance/integration automation;

• Kelsie Greer, practical nursing.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology offers 12 full-time technical programs.

