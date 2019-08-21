PARIS, Tenn. – Three local residents will receive diplomas /certification during the Class of 2019 Summer Graduation at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, W.J. Neese Campus, in Paris, Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 23.
Those receiving diplomas/certifications from Murray are:
• Ashley Nicole Woodruff, heath information management technology;
• Scott Summerville, industrial maintenance/integration automation;
• Kelsie Greer, practical nursing.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology offers 12 full-time technical programs.
