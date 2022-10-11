Lopez honored

The Murray Woman’s Club held its first general meeting of the 2022 club year on Thursday, Sept. 22, with President Dee Morgan presiding. Recognition was given to Joen Lopez of Murray who was presented the General Federation of Women’s Club’s International Youth Writing Contest first place award. Mary Foley, director of Merryman House, was the featured speaker.
Hostesses for the meeting were the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.