Lopez honored

Joen Lopez, center front, was recognized as the first place winner in the General Federation of Women’s Club’s International Youth Writing Contest in his age division. He is pictured with, from left, his grandmother, Ann Uddberg; his mother, Ellen Uddberg; and his brother, Joel Lopez.

 Photo: MARTHA ANDRUS/Ledger & Times

The Murray Woman’s Club held its first general meeting of the 2022 club year on Thursday, Sept. 22, with President Dee Morgan presiding. Recognition was given to Joen Lopez of Murray who was presented the General Federation of Women’s Club’s International Youth Writing Contest first place award. Mary Foley, director of Merryman House, was the featured speaker.

Hostesses for the meeting were the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.